Will you attend a New Year’s Eve party?

Are you getting ready for a big ol’ bash to celebrate the arrival of 2022? Are you headed to the big city to dance the night away? Or maybe the RV park has a get-together with a little blowing of party horns at midnight and that’s about it.

Or, perhaps you’ll get together with a few friends for a quiet celebration – watch a movie, play card or board games … or just enjoy dinner and conversation.

Some of you, we know, will simply treat the day like any other, doing nothing out of the ordinary and then hitting the sack at your regular time.

So what are your plans? Is it big party, little party, or no party at all? Curious minds want to know. Remember, if you are on a slow connection it may take a moment for the poll to load.

Oh, no matter what your plans, “Happy New Year.”

Bill
5 minutes ago

We will go out for dinner and celebrate our son’s birthday but no party.

Dan
37 minutes ago

Walking to the neighbor’s house, through our yards. Don’t wanna be on the roads on amateur night.

Ed K
1 hour ago

I will be checking my Eye Lids for Light Leaks starting about 21:30.

