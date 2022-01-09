How likely are you to buy an RV in 2022?

Is this the year you buy your first RV or when you trade up (or down) from your present one?

The latest report from Black Book, a company that sources and integrates vehicle history report data and then analyzes millions of vehicle transactions to track valuations, showed that the average selling price of motorized RVs in November was $79,270, down $2,114 from the numbers they tracked in October 2021. Towable RVs followed suit, down $908 to an average selling price of $21,405.

Maybe this has no effect on your decision to sell or keep your present RV. But whatever your reasons, what are your plans for 2022 — keep your present RV or buy another, or buy your first RV?

As usual, it may take a moment for the poll to load, so stand by. Your comments are welcomed.