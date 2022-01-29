Would you prefer that everything in this newsletter be RV-related, or do you like a mix of other things too?

From time to time we get emails saying something like, “This website is about RVing! Keep the content RV-related!” And when we receive comments saying the same thing, there are always others who comment back, “No! Keep things the way they are! We’re people with other interests too!”

And that’s kind of how we’ve always gone about doing things around here: We’re all humans with all kinds of other interests, too, not just RVing.

Our publisher Chuck Woodbury always says, “When you’re sitting around the campfire at night with a bunch of other RVers, you’re not talking about your black tank for two hours, are you? You’re talking about places you visited, your pets and children and grandchildren, what you made for dinner, s’mores recipes, the weather, the news…” And he’s right, isn’t he?

But we’d like to hear from you. If you could have it your way, would you prefer that everything in this newsletter be RV-related, or do you like a variety of other topics thrown in from time to time (as we do now)? Your vote and comments are much appreciated. Thank you!