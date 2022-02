There’s no denying fuel prices are high. And we mean HIGH. And, unfortunately, they’re getting higher… and higher…

All of us RVers know that filling up the tank isn’t cheap (on the truck or RV!), so those drives are getting more expensive by the mile. If fuel prices stay the same or continue to rise, will it affect your RV travels this summer?

Feel free to leave a comment, but leave politics out of it. If you break this rule, your comment may be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation!