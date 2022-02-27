Lance Camper recalls some trailers for possible LP gas leak

Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp. (Lance Camper) is recalling certain 2022 Lance 1685 and 1985 travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) hose may not be properly secured to the frame, allowing the hose to contact the leaf springs, which can cause a gas leak.

A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will properly secure the LP hose, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2022. Owners may contact Lance Camper customer service at 1-661-949-3322.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1041b