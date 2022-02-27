Saturday, February 26, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomePickup Trucks
Pickup TrucksRV Recalls

Lance Camper recalls some trailers for possible LP gas leak

By RV Travel
0

Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp. (Lance Camper) is recalling certain 2022 Lance 1685 and 1985 travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) hose may not be properly secured to the frame, allowing the hose to contact the leaf springs, which can cause a gas leak.

A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy
Dealers will properly secure the LP hose, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2022. Owners may contact Lance Camper customer service at 1-661-949-3322.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1041b

Previous articleRV includes built-in flame thrower

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.