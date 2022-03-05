When relaxing outside your RV in an RV park do you like it when others stop to talk?

Say you’re sitting outside around your picnic table at the campground. It’s just after dinner time, still light out (those days in the not-too-distant future!), and your neighbors are out on their evening walks. Picture it? Okay, good. Would you like it if those neighbors stopped to say hello and chat for a moment, or would you prefer that they moved on and continued walking? Maybe they’ll give you a wave, but that’s it.

Have we become more isolated in campgrounds? Are we still just as friendly as “the good ol’ days”? What do you think? After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re curious to hear what you have to say. Thank you!