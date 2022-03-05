Relax Sauna: A portable sauna for your RV. Goodbye aches and pains!

There are a lot of gadgets I’ve reviewed here that are essential to RV life. But this one is a bit more extravagant. We’ve been testing the Relax Sauna portable sauna for a few weeks now and my wife has become addicted to it. Now, I can just see you out there holding your iPads and saying, “What? A sauna in an RV?”

Yes. A portable one.

Relax Sauna

The Relax Sauna is truly a portable sauna that can legitimately take about the same space in your cargo bay as a couple of folding chairs.

The company tells us that the Relax Sauna uses Far Infrared Rays, which they state is a form of electromagnetic light similar to what comes directly from the sun. It falls within the same spectrum of near and mid-infrared ray light but, due to its longer wavelength, far infrared rays cannot be seen by the human eye, similar to infrared light and x-rays.

The device states that the Relax Sauna uses the same patented and FDA-approved, automatically controlled, computerized semiconductor chip technology that emits 4-14 microns of pure far infrared light.

If you’re further interested in this spectrum of light, it might be worthwhile to hit up ol’ Google and do some looking around. I never claim to be any kind of scientist, so I wouldn’t even begin to try to make any health claims or anything along that line.

Relax Sauna in an RV

Essentially, the sauna includes a portable folding chair, a large metallic padded chamber, and the actual device that delivers the heat.

You unfold the heating element, which also has pads on which to put your feet, unfold the chair, and zip yourself into the chamber. There are support poles that are not unlike tent poles that allow the sauna to hold its shape.

The control unit on this has switches for high and low power and a timer. There’s also a mount to hold the remote control. The company advises you not to bring metal into the chamber as it may get quite hot.

The only way I figured I could test this was with a willing subject, my wife.

I can say that Peggy has really enjoyed sitting in the sauna. She also reports that the pain in the back, which might be me, has subsided. That’s a good thing for her and me.

I have lost a bunch of weight recently. Not because of the sauna, but because of eliminating beer from my diet.

That was difficult.

However, sitting in the sauna hasn’t been difficult. While we’re presently between RVs, thanks to a bad road, we have left this set up. It’s been pretty enjoyable as well as convenient.

The good thing is that the whole sauna process doesn’t involve water. So you don’t have to worry about moisture damaging your RV. My preconceived notion of saunas is a hot bunch of rocks and steam—but I guess that just goes to show what I know.

I guess saunas are portable and comfortable—but no steam is required.

How it works

You unfold the whole thing and place the folding chair inside. From there you put the poles in the sides of the sauna and put the heating system inside. That heater consists of two “boxes” that have the actual heat or light-generating bits inside. They are also padded at the top and have pictures of feet on them because, well, that’s where you put yours.

The remote has a holder on it that fits at the top and you get inside and zip yourself in. You choose either low or high heat and set the timer. In a few moments you really do feel quite warm and comfortable. It’s a pretty enjoyable experience and has been especially so because the weather’s been cold.

It’s a pretty simple machine to operate but, actually, it feels pretty darned good in here.

It does require a full 15-amp 120-volt wall outlet, so this might not be a great device for boondockers. However, you could easily power it with the Jackery 1500 I reviewed a while back.

Health claims

I will share that there are some folks that do make health claims about the Relax Sauna. In fact, there are several right on the company’s website that provided the spa for us to try out.

The one claim that most intrigued me is dealing with Lyme disease, which is not uncommon for us RVers since we go places where ticks live. But, again, I cannot verify the validity of any of the claims by the company.

I did speak with a company rep who became enamored with the product after seeking a solution to his Lyme disease. He was so pleased with the product that he became affiliated with the company.

Relax Sauna product quality

After talking with the company, I found that this isn’t the only fish in the sea. There are a variety of these saunas with varying product quality. I will say the wiring, controls and material used in this sauna itself do all appear to be of solid quality.

There were no issues I could see with how this was put together.

Further, things with zippers either have really good zippers or lousy ones. These zippers are top-notch, and the pulls themselves are even padded so they don’t heat up. Nice touch.

I will say, though, that whoever translated the owner manual might be better suited to another job altogether, perhaps one in their native tongue.

In summary

This is certainly a different product than I am accustomed to sharing with you. Does it make sense for you to bring something like this on your own RV adventure? Perhaps.

Things like aches, pains, stress and all of that can really affect how we enjoy our daily lives and the RV adventure that is part of it. So this may be a relatively small investment to overcome those sorts of things.

I will say that I do enjoy sitting in the sauna. It’s also made my wife a happier camper and, you know, happy wife, happy life.

You see, I’m used to being in hot water—but this is much more pleasant.

