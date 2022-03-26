Saturday, March 26, 2022

Do you still enjoy RVing as much as you did when you first started?

By RV Travel
1

RVing is different now. Like everything in life, it’s morphed into something so different from what it used to be. But for those of us who love it, the wide-open (okay, traffic-packed) road still calls…

Today, do you still enjoy RVing as much as you did when you first started? Whether that was one year ago or 30… we want to know. Do you enjoy it more? Less? The same?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us why you answered the way you did. We’re looking forward to reading your responses. Thanks.

Bill Forbes
10 hours ago

Good question, but people who don’t enjoy RVing anymore probably aren’t reading this.

