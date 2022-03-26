How did you get into camping? Share your story, please!

How did you get into camping? This question came up on an RV camping blog recently. Responses to the question varied. Camping was a necessity for a few folks who otherwise had no home. Several people began camping as children—taken along with parents or grandparents who introduced them to the great outdoors. Still other people began camping as an economic way to travel to their children’s sporting events. The stories go on and on, as you might expect. It seems everyone has something to say about how they got into camping.

How we got into camping/RVing

The conversation thread helped me remember how my husband and I first began camping. When we were first married, we attempted to be tent campers. We went out two or three times but didn’t find much enjoyment in the experience. Fast forward about 40 years. Three children raised and out of the house. Both my husband and I were looking forward to retirement but had no specific plans on what retirement might look like for us. Get into camping? It wasn’t even on our radar!

Getting into camping joke

All through the years while raising our children, we teased them about getting an RV. We laughed about how during retirement we’d join Laborers for Christ (a church group made up of retired folks who worked to construct churches, schools, camp buildings, etc.). “We’ll just travel off into the sunset,” we’d tease. We’d laugh and promise to call them at Christmas and Easter. It was a joke. Well, we meant it as a joke…

The ad that changed everything

Then it happened. I saw an ad in the Laborers for Christ newsletter. In it, a private owner posted his Ford F-350 dually diesel truck and 35-foot Mobile Suites (now DRV Mobile Suites) fifth-wheel. He wanted to “give it away.” We immediately called the phone number on the posting.

Turns out, the truck and RV owner originally wanted to donate his complete rig to the Laborers for Christ organization. The organization, however, didn’t want the insurance, storage, and upkeep hassle, so his second choice was to sell it to a Laborer. It looked like our “retirement plan” just might come true!

Although the diesel truck only had 56,000 miles on it, we purchased it and the RV for a total of $10,000. Yes, $10K total. My husband told the owner, “You know you can sell it for much more.” The guy agreed, but said since we were planning to use it as Laborers, he wanted us to have it.

The joke’s on us!

Within a week, we were driving home a new (to us) truck and RV. After a two-day “shakedown” trip, we were off to Lexington, KY. We’d spend the next eight months helping to build a church and preschool. Our kids suspected we’d lost our minds. They thought all along our “get-into-camping retirement plan” was only a joke! Well, originally it was. But as it turns out, the joke was on us!

Since that time, my husband and I have participated in several additional builds: Some church additions; some camp cabin remodels; and some schools, too. We’ve met the most wonderful people—both on the road and on the job sites. And that’s how we got into camping in our RV.

How did you get into camping?

Now it’s your turn. When did you first get into camping? Let’s keep the conversation going. Tell your story in the comments below, please. I’m excited to read them.

