Have you paid $100 or more a night for a campsite in the last year?

It’s no secret that campground and RV park rates, like almost everything else in our current world, are increasing… and pretty quickly at that. “Camping” can be pretty darn expensive these days, and it really starts to add up!

Within the last year, if you can remember, have you paid $100 a night for a campsite? If so, have you paid more than $100 more than once? Just a few times? Only once? No?

After you vote please leave a comment and share with us where you’ve paid $100 or more. We’re curious! No judgments at all! Hey, some of these places look pretttttty nice…