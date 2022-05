Say you’re just taking the dog on a quick loop around the campground and you’ll only be gone for 10 or so minutes. Before you start walking, do you turn around and lock your RV’s door? If so, do you always lock it or just some of the time?

Do you feel safe if your RV’s door is unlocked while you’re away for a few minutes or not? After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us why or why not. Thanks!