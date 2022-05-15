Thor surveys consumers: What do you want in an electric RV?

One of the RV industries leading manufacturers, Thor Industries, recently released some details from its 2022 North American Motorized Electric RV Study.

There’s little doubt that Thor is making significant investments in the future of electric motor RVs. It’s already been hard at work on the Thor Vision concept vehicle, a highly modified Class B with a range of about 300 miles per charge, bristling with solar panels and fancy electric do-dads to control a plethora of amenities. Thor debuted the Vision concept vehicle at this year’s Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa.

The RV industry sees electric-powered RVs as the next big thing. Thor’s study was intended to gauge public interest in electric RVs and begin to mold their concepts into something customers might actually purchase.

Keep in mind that Thor Industries is the same company that currently sits on more than $18 billion in back orders for its gas and diesel guzzling models.

A few highlights from Thor’s 2022 North American Motorized Electric RV Study

45% of consumers expect to be able to drive five to six hours on a single charge. (Thor’s previous North American Path to Purchase Study had already reported that RV purchasers were traveling an average of five or more hours from their homes).

Only 3% of consumers said they expect to have to charge after just two hours of driving. That’s about the range of current low-voltage motorized electric RVs.

47% said they expect to use a motorized electric RV at least once a week or more often, or at least once every three to four weeks.

97% said they expect to drive three hours or longer before needing to charge.

70% said they’d be more interested in purchasing an electric RV if it included an onboard fuel cell for additional recharging power, even if that meant the vehicle had a small carbon footprint.

44% said they expect a fast-charging (one-hour) station at each individual campground site.

34% said they’d expect full charging times to drop to 45-59 minutes before they’d consider a purchase.

34% said they’d expect the cost of “filling” the batteries from empty to full to run between $41 and $60.

Check out the graphic below for more details from the report.

“As the global leader in the RV industry, it’s important that we share some of the critical data and insights used to inform innovation efforts across the THOR family of companies, which allow us to anticipate and exceed consumer expectations,” said THOR President and CEO Bob Martin. “Our motorized electric RV study confirms that the high-voltage motorized platform we’ve developed meets the expectations of consumers, however charging infrastructure development is necessary to increase adoption. When it comes to electrification, THOR is positioned to redefine the RV experience.”

You can find out more about Thor’s efforts at electric RV innovation here.

