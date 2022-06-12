Have you considered selling your RV because of high fuel prices?

The average price of a gallon of gasoline reached $5 on Saturday, June 10. In some states, California for example, the price at some stations is above $6, and diesel even higher.

RVs and/or their tow vehicles are not known for their great fuel efficiency, so the high price tag is hurting some pocketbooks. Big diesel pusher motorhomes are paying $1 or more per mile right now, and with gas industry experts expecting even higher prices this summer, that’s about to head up.

There is little doubt that at least some RVers have considered hanging up their keys over this, but how many? What about you? Have you given serious thought to selling your RV due to the high cost of fuel? Or does the price need to go considerably higher for you to give up RVing?

