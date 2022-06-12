RV shipments, sales still booming despite rising costs and fuel prices

New RV buyers apparently aren’t affected much by the price of fuel. Major RV manufacturers Thor Industries and REV Group both are reporting continued high demand for their products even as the average price of gas in the U.S. is now $5 a gallon.

Wisconsin-based REV Group, the maker of such brands as American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, and Lance, announced second-quarter revenues of $595.6 million. Officials with the company said demand (and the resulting backlog of orders) remain strong. The company said the big negative in their news is that continued shortages of key components and a smaller-than-expected supply of chassis, wiring harnesses, radiators and axles are limiting the amount of RVs they can complete.

Despite all that, REV Group stock jumped nearly 6% this week.

Thor, with iconic brands including Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and Jayco (among many others), had revenues of about $4.2 billion. Thor officials said they expect demand to remain strong throughout the rest of 2022. Like REV Group, Thor is working to lower a massive order backlog (more than $18 billion) and points the blame at a global chassis supply shortage.

Despite making progress in restocking dealer lots, Thor officials expect inventory to remain below normal levels until at least early 2023.

Thor CEO Bob Martin did say he is taking steps to ensure the RV manufacturing industry doesn’t repeat the mistakes of the past when builders produced far more rigs than the market could absorb.

“We remain disciplined in aligning production to meet current demand without overproducing and overloading our independent dealer channel,” Martin said.

