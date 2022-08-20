Friday, August 19, 2022

What kind of roads do you dislike driving the most?

Every RVer has a type of road they dislike driving the most. Some of us can’t stand to drive through a big city, others can’t stand driving through long stretches of boring, flat road. Others of us don’t mind dirt roads, while others would rather drive out of their way to avoid them. Plenty of RVers say their least favorite roads are interstate highways, where battling trucks is often the norm.

And if you grew up driving in snow or ice, perhaps you don’t dread those roads as much as those who grew in places like Southern California, where icy roads are about as common as igloos.

In the poll below, select up to three types of roads that you dread driving the most. If we missed one, please leave a comment and tell us what it is. Thanks!

