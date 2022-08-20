Friday, August 19, 2022

RV Checklists: Everything to do before leaving the campground

By Gail Marsh
0

Inside

  • Secure all cabinets and drawers for travel.
  • Check to see that the TV is securely in place.
  • Empty all garbage cans and take garbage to a proper trash receptacle.
  • Flush toilet and close the lid.
  • Close all ceiling vents and windows.
  • Power off the water heater and water pump.
  • Clear all countertops, tables, and shelving.
  • Secure loose items for travel.
  • Check to make sure the refrigerator is off and doors are secured.
  • Turn off oven pilot light.
  • Lower TV and WiFi antennas.
  • Remove any obstructions that might impede slides from retracting.
  • Turn out all lights.

Outside

  • Sweep or use a blower to clear debris from the top of awnings and slides.
  • Bring in the awning(s) if they’ve been cleared.
  • Bring in satellite dish, or lower it, and secure for travel.
  • Retract slide-outs, if cleared.
  • Close and lock entry door(s).
  • Clear campsite of personal belongings.
  • Sweep or shake outdoor mat. Fold and put it away.
  • Double-check firepit. Pour water over ashes to make sure all embers are completely extinguished.

Water and sewer

  • Empty the black water tank. (Some RVers don’t dump the black tank unless it’s 1/3 to 1/2 full to avoid a “pyramid.”) Follow by emptying and rinsing the gray tank.
  • Put away sewer connection and hose. Be sure to cap sewer hose before storing.
  • Unhook, drain, and store freshwater hose. Remember your water pressure regulator and any filters!

Power

  • Turn off the electrical breaker in the pedestal.
  • Unplug your electrical cord and put it away.
  • Remove your surge protector and store away.
  • If you have an inverter that powers the refrigerator and electric water heater, you can leave those on. 
  • Turn off gas water heater, if using.
  • Check to make sure propane tanks are turned off at the tank.

Ready the RV

  • Check tire pressure on all tires. Use air compressor, if needed.
  • Clean windshield and mirrors, if necessary.
  • Extend truck rearview mirrors, if applicable.
  • Put away any extra RV stabilizers (e.g., triangle fifth-wheel pin support).
  • Put up entry steps.
  • Plug in the seven-pin electrical cord from truck to RV for towing.
  • Retract stabilizer jacks. Stow jack pads, if using.
  • Hitch RV to truck.
  • Fasten breakaway emergency switch.
  • Attach safety chains and sway bar for travel trailer.
  • Remove and store leveling blocks and chocks.
  • Check all lights on RV and tow vehicle, if applicable.
  • Adjust mirrors and cameras, if necessary.
  • Enter your next destination into your GPS.

Walk around

  • Check that all RV storage compartments are closed and locked.
  • Double-check to see that all slides are completely retracted.
  • Look under RV to make sure all jacks are up.
  • If towing a vehicle, hook it up now.
  • If flat towing, hook up tow bar.
    • Follow manufacturer’s directions for flat towing car.
    • Hook up electrical pig tail.
    • Check turn signals and brake lights on motorhome and tow vehicle.
    • Pull slowly forward and check that both arms of tow bar have engaged.
  • Pull out of campsite.
  • Make a final “site check” to make sure you’ve not left anything behind.
  • Thank the camp hosts and get back on the road!

Download a copy of this checklist here and carry it with you on your RV travels.

More checklists

