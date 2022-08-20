RV Checklists: Everything to do before leaving the campground

Inside
- Secure all cabinets and drawers for travel.
- Check to see that the TV is securely in place.
- Empty all garbage cans and take garbage to a proper trash receptacle.
- Flush toilet and close the lid.
- Close all ceiling vents and windows.
- Power off the water heater and water pump.
- Clear all countertops, tables, and shelving.
- Secure loose items for travel.
- Check to make sure the refrigerator is off and doors are secured.
- Turn off oven pilot light.
- Lower TV and WiFi antennas.
- Remove any obstructions that might impede slides from retracting.
- Turn out all lights.
Outside
- Sweep or use a blower to clear debris from the top of awnings and slides.
- Bring in the awning(s) if they’ve been cleared.
- Bring in satellite dish, or lower it, and secure for travel.
- Retract slide-outs, if cleared.
- Close and lock entry door(s).
- Clear campsite of personal belongings.
- Sweep or shake outdoor mat. Fold and put it away.
- Double-check firepit. Pour water over ashes to make sure all embers are completely extinguished.
Water and sewer
- Empty the black water tank. (Some RVers don’t dump the black tank unless it’s 1/3 to 1/2 full to avoid a “pyramid.”) Follow by emptying and rinsing the gray tank.
- Put away sewer connection and hose. Be sure to cap sewer hose before storing.
- Unhook, drain, and store freshwater hose. Remember your water pressure regulator and any filters!
Power
- Turn off the electrical breaker in the pedestal.
- Unplug your electrical cord and put it away.
- Remove your surge protector and store away.
- If you have an inverter that powers the refrigerator and electric water heater, you can leave those on.
- Turn off gas water heater, if using.
- Check to make sure propane tanks are turned off at the tank.
Ready the RV
- Check tire pressure on all tires. Use air compressor, if needed.
- Clean windshield and mirrors, if necessary.
- Extend truck rearview mirrors, if applicable.
- Put away any extra RV stabilizers (e.g., triangle fifth-wheel pin support).
- Put up entry steps.
- Plug in the seven-pin electrical cord from truck to RV for towing.
- Retract stabilizer jacks. Stow jack pads, if using.
- Hitch RV to truck.
- Fasten breakaway emergency switch.
- Attach safety chains and sway bar for travel trailer.
- Remove and store leveling blocks and chocks.
- Check all lights on RV and tow vehicle, if applicable.
- Adjust mirrors and cameras, if necessary.
- Enter your next destination into your GPS.
Walk around
- Check that all RV storage compartments are closed and locked.
- Double-check to see that all slides are completely retracted.
- Look under RV to make sure all jacks are up.
- If towing a vehicle, hook it up now.
- If flat towing, hook up tow bar.
- Follow manufacturer’s directions for flat towing car.
- Hook up electrical pig tail.
- Check turn signals and brake lights on motorhome and tow vehicle.
- Pull slowly forward and check that both arms of tow bar have engaged.
- Pull out of campsite.
- Make a final “site check” to make sure you’ve not left anything behind.
- Thank the camp hosts and get back on the road!
Download a copy of this checklist here and carry it with you on your RV travels.