Do you believe the prices of used RVs will drop in 2023?

RV sales have gone through the roof since the pandemic began. Anyone with a sense of wanderlust or cabin fever from staying at home day after day, was soon tempted to buy an RV and travel safely. And many did — 600,000 people a year, or close to that for a few years in a row.

But now, with the fear of nasty COVID-19 beginning to fade, so are many of those folks’ ideas that travel by RV is the only way to go. Suddenly, RV dealers’ lots are not only filled with new inventory as sales of new-models slow, but with used vehicles as well, as some recent buyers learn that maybe RVing wasn’t really their thing. “They ask if we can sell their RV on consignment,” one Seattle area dealer told us.

Some dealers are starting to discount new vehicles again.

So, what’s ahead? Nobody seems to be talking much about this yet. But we’re curious: What do you think? Do you envision the supply of used vehicles going up, which, of course, means that prices will go down (supply and demand, you know…)?

What do you think? And please leave a comment.