RV Review: Smart ForTwo camper conversion. Is it Smart?

Typically what I show you is something you can go out and buy somewhere. But today, we have one of the most ridiculous things I’ve seen. And I’ve seen some ridiculous things. Today we’re looking at a one-off conversion of a Smart ForTwo into an off-road camper complete with four-wheel drive and a lifted suspension.

Why? Why not?!

Smart ForTwo

Back before I wrote reviews of RVs, I wrote reviews of new cars. These reviews went into this thing called a newspaper and some 280 of these dinosaurs of information published the column, which was called Curbside.

As such, I got to go to the U.S. unveiling of the Smart ForTwo. I thought it was quite literally the worst car I had ever driven. And, remember, I’m the guy who had five Corvairs in my collection at one point in time in various states of disrepair.

The reason I disliked the thing was the transmission. Since we Americans desire automatic transmissions and there really wasn’t one for the Smart, per se, the company figured out a series of actuators that would make Rube Goldberg proud. So you were literally driving an automated manual transmission. It was terrible.

Smart ForTwo custom 1 of 5

Customizing a Smart isn’t

So the gent in the video who customized this put a two-inch lift on the car. Now it looks like a four-wheel drive, but it really isn’t. Then came the off-road wheels and tires.

From there, a roll cage was welded around the car complete with a winch and even off-road lighting. There’s even a spot to put a flag in so you can spot your camper conversion if you happen to be in a festival or something.

As if the pointing and laughing weren’t enough.

This actually does have a kitchen, of sorts, which comes in a box that was built that slides in and out of the rear cargo area. The Smart has a drop-down tailgate, so you slide the box out and there’s a sink and stove on top.

When the meal’s done being cooked, you slide the box back in (with the stove all hot so it can catch on fire). The lid of the tailgate flips up, revealing a custom-formed place setting for two. There are cutouts for all the utensils and plates—it’s not a bad idea. Plus, you can sit at the table in your camp chairs and enjoy a slip-free meal. However, I have no idea where you’d put the camp chairs nor even the food because, well, there’s no refrigerator nor even space for a cooler if you happen to have a passenger.

There is a roof-top tent that is mounted to the external roll bars. Flipping the base over to open the tent provides some shade. This is also where the shower is, utilizing a self-powered shower that draws from a water source. The presenter had a portable bucket.

Smarter Smart

The Smart ForTwo actually is a really smart vehicle in Europe, where the little suckers use a Mitsubishi three-cylinder gasoline or diesel engine and shift with a manual transmission. The cars crash safety engineering was done by the same gent who was responsible for this in the Mercedes-Benz S class. That’s one of the reasons you sit almost chair height in the cars.

In crowded cities you can actually park two of these in a single space. They’re so short they can fit length-wise into the width of a parking space.

Another significant feature of these cars is that the plastic body panels are removable and interchangeable. So you could go into a parking garage with a blue car and come out with a red one—given some time, a screw gun and not a lot of security. But people in Europe did swap panels and you’d see cars with mismatched doors and fenders and such because it was sort of cool.

I know a lot of Americans are going to say, “Yeah, but if you get hit by a Suburban….” But remember, in Europe you actually tend to have lessons before you drive and most people (not all) pay attention when they’re doing so.

My conclusion

We’ve looked at tiny campers before, including the recent story of the XBUS camper. But there’s also the Honda N-Van Compo camper. It’s clear that this was built by someone just having fun and it’s kind of neat to see how easily you can modify a Smart ForTwo.

I guess there are also some advantages to having to choose between bringing along a passenger or bringing along food or clothing as, well, you may not want to invite some friends. This would be an easy way to tell them to bug off. Or build their own Smart camper.

Which wouldn’t be smart, even though it’s a Smart. And I guess, if you’re bringing clothes and food, it’s not going to be ForTwo either.

