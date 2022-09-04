Saturday, September 3, 2022

Do you maintain a journal or diary?

By RV Travel
Do you write down your thoughts, or keep a diary of your activities on a regular basis? That’s what we are curious about today.

Here’s a definition of each of these terms we found doing a Google search. We think it’s pretty good. It says:

“A journal and a diary are similar in kind but differ in degree. Both are used to keep personal records, but diaries tend to deal with the day to day, more data collection really, and journals with bigger picture reflection/aspiration.”

Here’s an example, also found with a Google search:

“Regarding work and career, a diary might be about appointments, meetings and tasks completed. A journal, on the other hand, might be about big picture things, like your career goals, dreams and aspirations.”

“In a journal, you might write as if you were writing to a very dear, best friend, with what was on your mind.”

Do you maintain either of these? That’s our question today.

