Which one of these would you use to dry your hands?

The two devices you see in the photo are common in restrooms across America and in other lands as well. Sometimes there is no choice to be made about which to use to dry your hands — it’s either a paper towel or the air dryer. But other times you can choose.

We recall a poll years ago by a Northern California TV station that asked which of these methods was the safest from germs — the towels or the air dryer. It turned out that the towels were safer, at least for men. The reason: The guys who used the air dryer would often, when they were finished, rub their hands on their pants to complete the drying process. Who knows, of course, what germs were inhabiting their clothing?

Let’s see what you and the other readers of this newsletter would do. Would you opt for the paper towels or use the hot, blowing air to dry your hands — after washing them, of course?

Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by.

