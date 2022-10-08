How many years did you own your previous RV?

Are you the type of person who drives your car the equivalent of a dozen times around the world before sending it out to pasture — in other words for a long time? Well, how about your RV? Do you keep one for years and years, or do you get itchy feet and buy a new one every year or two?

We know from a previous survey that two-thirds of our readers have owned at least three RVs. Half have owned four or more. So that tells us that many of you are hanging on to your RVs for quite awhile.

So let’s see how long we’re keeping our RVs before selling them, or buying another one. In this case, we’re asking about the last one you owned before your current one.

Remember, if you’re on a slow connection, the poll may take a few moments to appear. Hang on: it’s coming, we promise.