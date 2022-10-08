Friday, October 7, 2022

Weirdest RV Moment: Young daughter invites bear into trailer

By Chuck Woodbury
Reader Chuck Dunn sent along his Weirdest RV Moment:
It was more than 50 years ago, while we were camping in the wilds of Colorado in a fold-down tent camper, soft sides and all. My daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, woke me in the middle of the night. She was standing at the open door of the camper, which I thought was locked, calling “Come on boy, come in here, come on.”

I looked over her head and there was a bear standing about 7 or 8 feet away just looking at her. I yelled at the bear, which scared both the bear and my daughter. She started crying and the bear left, thankfully.

My daughter was taught not to talk to, or invite strange animals into the camper. I was taught to make sure the door was locked.

