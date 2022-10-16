If you had a time machine, would you take a month-long trip 200 years into the past or future?

Are you up for a trip through time? What if someone asked you that? You’d have a choice, return to 200 years ago, so that would be 1822, or zoom forward to 200 years in the future — 2222? Which would it be?

Remember, this would be a month-long trip. Then you could return to the present time.

Returning to 200 years ago would put you into early years of the United States, four decades before the Civil War. James Monroe was the President, the fifth. Abe Lincoln had just turned 13. What a time that would be! And just think, no telephones. No electricity. No cars. No internet!

Or maybe you’d rather leap ahead 200 years. See if gas and diesel engines really did go away, replaced with electric models. You could see how far we’d gone in Space. Maybe hop a cheap flight to the Moon. But then, maybe 200 years from now we humans had truly messed up our planet and a trip into the future would be more primitive than a trip to the past.

So what would it be for for you — go back, go ahead … or stay right where you are?