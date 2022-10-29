Have you ever been so poor you had to go to bed hungry?

By Chuck Woodbury

According to World Vision, more than 800 million people a night go to bed hungry. Our RVtravel.com staff was sitting around the other day, counting our blessings for having very good lives compared to so many others. The subject of hunger came up. We admitted that we all had plenty to eat.

I noted that as a struggling freelance writer early in my career I had experienced a few times where I did, in fact, struggle to fill my stomach, at least with healthy food. But it was never a critical situation.

But others have truly suffered, and are right now.

Was there a period in your life, perhaps your childhood or as an adult, where it was a struggle to eat enough to go to bed without hunger pain? Maybe there was not enough money to go around and food was hard to come by.

We realize this is not an RV-related question, but we were curious about the readers of this newsletter: How many of them struggled at times? You, perhaps? Please leave a comment.