Do you believe gas/diesel vehicles will be essentially gone in 25 years?

Electric vehicles seem to be THE THING these days. Ads for electric cars and trucks seem to be everywhere. Just watch a college or pro football game on television. Yikes! One commercial after another!

And there are rumblings that sales of petroleum-powered vehicles will be banned one day soon—California is leading the way. And, more often that not, other states are following right behind.

So let’s look 25 years down the road. What do you see? Are gas- and diesel-powered vehicles absent or almost absent? Or do things look pretty much as they do now—all the electric vehicle hype and other mumbo jumbo just a bunch of hot air, with our current engines still out there in force, powering us down the highways as they have for more than a century?

