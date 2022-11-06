How many pillows do you sleep with at night?

By Chuck Woodbury

If you’ve visited an RV show recently, you may have noticed that some large RVs with queen-sized beds are decorated with a lot of pillows. Six or eight is not unusual, sometimes even more.

You may have wondered about all those pillows and assumed it was just for decoration. Or, could it be that some people do sleep with more than just a single pillow under their head?

A few friends and I happened upon this subject the other evening. I reported that I sleep with one pillow. But others reported they sleep with three or even four pillows, not necessarily under their head, but also in the bed itself in various areas.

Hence, this poll question. So, how many pillows do you normally sleep with? After you respond to the question, please leave a comment.

And again, if you are on a slow internet connection, it may take a moment for the poll to load, so please stand by.