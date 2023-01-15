Have you ever bought and eaten a rotisserie chicken from Costco?

Ya gotta wonder how Costco can sell a 3-pound ready-to-eat chicken for less than $5. But they do, and from what we gather, they’re not about to raise the price. Those tasty little fowl feed a lot of people on any given night; we’re pretty sure many families consider them a blessing for offering so much food for so little.

And in case you didn’t know it, Costco sells more than 100 million rotisserie chickens a year. The big box wholesaler started selling the chickens in 1994, pricing them at $4.99. And now, a few decades later, the price is still the same. How many other food items do you know of that have held a price that long?

When Costco debuted the tasty birds in 1994, McDonald’s was selling a hamburger for 83 cents. Today, the same burger goes for $1.59.

Costco most likely loses money on every rotisserie chicken it sells. But no matter, people come to the stores to buy a chicken and leave with a few other items as well, for example a seasonal supply of Kirkland toilet paper (we’re just guessing).

