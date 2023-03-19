Saturday, March 18, 2023

Would you prefer to stay in a campground where kids were not allowed?

We’ve been receiving more and more comments lately about kids in campgrounds. Some are complaints: Kids are loud! They run through campsites! Their scooters are annoying! They watch TV outside all the time! And others are complaints about people complaining.

If you had the option, would you choose to stay at a campground that allowed kids or did not allow kids (say 18 and younger)? If you would choose to stay somewhere without kids, would you please leave a comment and explain why? Have you had negative experiences with kids at campgrounds or would you just prefer an adults-only stay for other reasons?

As always, thanks for voting.

