If you’re slamming your RV’s door, you’re doing it wrong!

Bang! Bang! Was that a gunshot?! No, thank goodness! Bang! Is it hammering?! No, it’s not that either. Huh. It stopped. Good! Now I can go back to … Bang! I jump every time I hear it. Bang! Then, realization strikes: Please stop slamming your RV door!

Why?

Why do RVers slam their RV doors? The answer is obvious: To shut the door. I’ve done it myself, too many times to count. It seems like RV manufacturers are in cahoots with one another on this topic. We’ve had three different RV brands and none of them offered entry doors that closed easily. We’ve always had to give a mighty push before (bang!) the door shuts completely. But wait a minute! Maybe I’m looking at this the wrong way. Could the annoying bang (gulp) somehow be my fault?

Bang!

The jarring sound you hear when the RV door slams shut is caused when the door’s latch bolt hits the strike plate. The aptly named strike plate is the metal part fastened inside the door jamb. The door bolt fits into a hole (called an edge bore) in the strike plate to keep the door securely closed.

Solutions

Turns out, there may be ways to avoid the slam. Here are some suggestions that just might cure the RV door bang.

Level the RV

If your RV is parked on uneven ground, the door can be tweaked out of alignment. This will make it difficult to easily open or close the door. Level your rig. Then see if your door will close more easily.

Lift, hold, and close

Try holding the latch open until the door is in its closed position. Then release the latch bolt, allowing it to slip into the edge bore. This may feel a bit awkward at first but keep trying. With a little practice, it will become more natural. And quieter, too.

Alignment

Take a closer look at your RV door closure mechanism: the strike plate and the latch bolt. Are there any loose or broken parts in the latch bolt? You may need to tighten/replace them. Does the strike plate and latch bolt properly align? If not, reposition the strike plate on the door jamb. Does the strike plate need to be tightened or straightened? Do so.

Note: Order broken parts online or at your local RV parts store.

Dry lube

Dirty hinges may make it difficult to quietly close your RV door. Rust on the hinges can also produce friction that impedes the door closing. Dirt and rust on the latch bolt mechanism might also be an issue. Tackle these problems with a can of WD-40 Dry Lube. (Caution! Check your owner’s manual before using! If your RV has friction hinges, applying lubricant may negate this feature.)

Shake the can of lube. Keep a paper towel in hand to wipe down any overspray. Apply lube to each hinge. Then move the door back and forth to help the lubricant penetrate.

Next, put dry lube on the latch bolt. Work the bolt open and closed several times to allow the lubricant to seep into the inner workings. Check to see that the edge bore (strike plate hole) is clean, free of debris.

Once all moving parts are lubed, your RV door should close easily—without that annoying bang!

Can you add other suggestions for fixing the (bang!) RV door problem? Do so in the comments, please.

##RVT1096