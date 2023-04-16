Have you ever loaned your RV to a close friend or family member?

Have you ever loaned your RV to a friend or family member, or, better yet, would you? Some people have the mentality “What’s mine is yours!” While others would be fine if they never had to share anything again. Which are you?

If you don’t use your RV often, or keep it in storage for a season or two, why not loan it to someone you know and trust? Well, OK, sure, a few things could go wrong…

Please leave a comment below the poll telling us why you would or wouldn’t loan your RV out. And, of course, vote in the poll too. Thanks!