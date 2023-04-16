If only my dog could talk

It’s almost time for my dog Archie’s breakfast. He is lying on the floor about 8 feet from me. “Breakfast?” I ask. He stares at me. “Did I hear you right?” he responds, although not in actual words. Yes, he understands, sort of… “You’re such a good boy,” I say as I do a hundred times a day. He stares, hoping for clarity about the meal. “But what about breakfast?” he asks. “I swear I heard you say something about that…” He waits. He’s not sure if he heard me right. He’s a dog.

“You’re so funny,” I say, staring at him as he continues to look straight into my eyes, trying his best to determine what exactly is happening. Sometimes I stare at him, marveling at what a wonderful, loving little fellow he is. I want so badly to say to him, “Would you please just learn to talk so we can go on tour and I will make millions of dollars.”

Alas, he and I both know (at least I do) that won’t happen. But, theoretically, it’s not impossible. Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell taught a dog to speak a few words. But my late parakeet, Shakey, put Bell’s dog to shame.

I resume writing. Archie lays his head down on the carpet and closes his eyes. “False alarm,” he thinks.

Five minutes later I ask again, “Breakfast?” This time I rise from my chair and head to the cabinet that holds his bounty. He follows. “Finally,” he says, his tail in full swing.

