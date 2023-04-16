Saturday, April 15, 2023

If only my dog could talk

By Chuck Woodbury
Archie, a border terrier mix adopted from a shelter

It’s almost time for my dog Archie’s breakfast. He is lying on the floor about 8 feet from me. “Breakfast?” I ask. He stares at me. “Did I hear you right?” he responds, although not in actual words. Yes, he understands, sort of… “You’re such a good boy,” I say as I do a hundred times a day. He stares, hoping for clarity about the meal. “But what about breakfast?” he asks. “I swear I heard you say something about that…” He waits. He’s not sure if he heard me right. He’s a dog.

“You’re so funny,” I say, staring at him as he continues to look straight into my eyes, trying his best to determine what exactly is happening. Sometimes I stare at him, marveling at what a wonderful, loving little fellow he is. I want so badly to say to him, “Would you please just learn to talk so we can go on tour and I will make millions of dollars.”

Alas, he and I both know (at least I do) that won’t happen. But, theoretically, it’s not impossible. Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell taught a dog to speak a few words. But my late parakeet, Shakey, put Bell’s dog to shame.

I resume writing. Archie lays his head down on the carpet and closes his eyes. “False alarm,” he thinks.

Five minutes later I ask again, “Breakfast?” This time I rise from my chair and head to the cabinet that holds his bounty. He follows. “Finally,” he says, his tail in full swing.

Chuck Woodbury
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
