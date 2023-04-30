Do you believe Walmart will ban overnight RV stays at all stores within 5 years?

For many longtime RVers and newbies, too, a Walmart parking lot has been a convenient place to spend a night along the road. The price has always been free. Stores are located across America, most close to a major highway, often right along an exit. For RVers on a budget such “free camping” is far better than paying $30, $40, $50 or more to stay briefly at an RV park, when all they need is a flat spot to park overnight, then move on. Hookups are not important.

Traditionally, most Walmart stores have welcomed these RV travelers. Walmart founder Sam Walton was an RVer and he wanted his stores to be welcoming to others like him.

In the past decade, however, individual stores have erected “No Overnight Parking” signs. Sometimes it’s because of abuse by RV slobs or those who set up camp and stay for days, even weeks on end. Other times it’s because of a local ordinance that prohibits overnight stays except in an official RV park.

Lately, the pace of the closures appears to be quickening, prompting some RVers to wonder how long it will be before Walmart, as its corporate policy, bans RV stays at all its stores.

What do you think? Do you think Walmart’s policy will remain pretty much the same in five years or that the company will ban such stays altogether?