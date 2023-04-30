New RV parks coming close to a National Park near you; one opens this summer

It all began with the children. Thomas and Shannon Connelly wanted to help their two children earn Junior Ranger badges by visiting National Parks around the country. It was during their travels that the Connellys discovered many campgrounds in disrepair. They noted the lack of cleanliness and amenities along with unsuitable RV sites and poor customer service. The Connelly’s, owners of a construction company out of Chattanooga, TN, decided to launch a series of new RV parks.

Make it better

Thomas Connelly, a real estate agent, hotel developer, and builder, wants to make the camping experience better—much better! He announced his newly conceived brand, “Roamstead,” on April 18, 2023. (“Roamstead” is a combination of the words roaming and homestead.) Connelly’s intention is to bring better hospitality and customer service to the burgeoning RV and travel industry. In short, make the entire camping experience much better for everyone.

Connelly described his hope like this: “Exploring the outdoors doesn’t have to be dirty, uncomfortable, or outdated. We hope Roamstead will not only enable current adventure seekers to enjoy their experiences more, but we also hope it will usher in more outdoor destination travelers who’ve been previously intimidated by, or unattracted to, the thought of camping.”

Roamstead campground features

Connelly is already hard at work on his first Roamstead campground. He’s purchased a former Jellystone Park campground (Imagination Mountain) near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The nine-acre campground is being upgraded to include approximately 50 RV sites, 18 cabins, nine yurts, and eight tent sites. The lodge pavilion features three rooms for visitors to rent, as well.

But wait, there’s more!

Connelly also wants future visitors to know that the campground will also provide a playground, fire pits, and an activity yard. Roamstead plans to offer movie nights, food, and beverage options (dinner and breakfast items) along with a collection of local and regional beers. Connelly clearly wants to appeal to a wide variety of travelers and believes that this segment of the travel industry will continue to grow.

The first of many Roamsteads?

Long-range plans include the construction and/or acquisition of at least ten additional Roamstead campgrounds, all located near National Parks. We can’t wait!

Get out there!

For the Connelly family, Roamstead is a dream come true. As a family that enjoys the great outdoors, they’re eager for other folks to get out there and explore our great country, too!

Roamstead’s website is up and will begin taking reservations on August 1. Check it out here.

RELATED

##RVT1102