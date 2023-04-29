How would you define an “affordable” campsite for a 1-night stay?

Everyone has a different definition of “affordable” and, of course, that depends on many things. What’s affordable to you may not be affordable to someone else and vice versa. Affordable also means different things in campground terms. Membership programs like Harvest Hosts and The Dyrt may seem affordable when you break it all down, but maybe it’s too much of an up-front cost. Maybe an RV resort with a bunch of amenities for the grandkids seems “affordable” for all that it offers.

For today’s poll question, we’d like to know how you’d define an “affordable” campsite for a 1-night stay. Do you stick to only free camping? Is less than $20 “affordable”? Less than $50″?

After you vote, please leave a comment and share your thoughts. Thank you!