Friday, April 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How would you define an “affordable” campsite for a 1-night stay?

By RV Travel
0

Everyone has a different definition of “affordable” and, of course, that depends on many things. What’s affordable to you may not be affordable to someone else and vice versa. Affordable also means different things in campground terms. Membership programs like Harvest Hosts and The Dyrt may seem affordable when you break it all down, but maybe it’s too much of an up-front cost. Maybe an RV resort with a bunch of amenities for the grandkids seems “affordable” for all that it offers.

For today’s poll question, we’d like to know how you’d define an “affordable” campsite for a 1-night stay. Do you stick to only free camping? Is less than $20 “affordable”? Less than $50″?

After you vote, please leave a comment and share your thoughts. Thank you!

Previous article
Some RV techs and managers don’t even read the manuals. Do they know anything?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE