Some RV techs and managers don’t even read the manuals. Do they know anything?

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Just want to say “Thank you”

Carol B. lost or had almost everything damaged in Hurricane Ian, both her home and RV. La Mesa RV came to the rescue. “We have nothing but nice things to say about La Mesa in Fort Myers, Florida. We lost or damaged most everything we owned, so we needed to stay in our motorhome but it also was damaged, just not as much as everything else.

“So, Jason from La Mesa took it in. Within three weeks, they had everything fixed that needed to be fixed for us to live in it for a while. Then they ordered and worked with the insurance for everything else. When we were finished and could move into our home, seven months later, they had the parts and finished fixing our motorhome. I want to thank them for being one of the few bright spots in these past eight months. Everything has been a struggle as far as supply chain and dependable workers.”

Another kudos to La Mesa. “Never made to feel we were overreacting”

Doc S. had multiple issues with his new Thor Super C. “In February of this year, we traded in our 2015 Winnebago 42HD diesel bus for a 2023 Thor Omni BT36 Super C Diesel. As usual, there was a laundry list of manufacturer quality issues: wires hanging over exhaust pipe (see picture below), refrigerator ice maker not connected, water leaking on the floor, A/C vents not opening, cabinet doors not closing, missing latches, HDMI cables missing, utility cabinet holes not aligned to allow septic hoses to fit, side cameras not working, gel coat installed incorrectly, etc.

“Our dealer, La Mesa RV in Port St. Lucie, Florida, quickly brought us in for multiple services, including body shop, and have worked diligently to resolve each and every issue!

“The service manager, Clay, the shop manager, Hector, and our lovely service rep, Kelly, have answered each of our questions, were empathetic to our issues and never made us feel that we were overreacting. I will say that we, in turn, have always tried to be, while demanding, fully understanding that the problems were all poor workmanship by Thor, not the dealer. We have always been treated well here, which is why we have spent over $1 million here, on four different rigs over the past nine years.”

Very happy with Camping World

Mary M. is very happy with Camping World and has some advice for RV shoppers. “We bought a 41′ Jayco Seismic from Camping World in Rockford (Roscoe), Illinois. We’re from Ohio. We had an absolutely wonderful saleswoman and we are very happy with our purchase.

“My suggestion is, do your homework and don’t expect any brand to be better than the other, they are all made cheaply, unfortunately. Camping World replaced anything that was wrong or missing from our unit. We are very happy.”

Not as happy…

David D. didn’t have as good words for Camping World as Mary did above. “This isn’t a service issue, but it’s telling. I went to Camping World to buy a Honda generator. At the time, Camping World was offering to set up the generator at no charge. The tech picked up my generator and a quart of oil and started to take them in the back.

“I reminded him that the Honda doesn’t take a full quart of oil, but he said it did. I suggested he read the manual before he puts the oil in. When I got home and I decided to check the oil before I started the gennie. Sure enough, a bunch of oil poured out of the fill hole onto my garage floor. Not happy at all! I went back to Camping World and confronted the manager. I was told the tech was correct, so I showed him a picture of the oil spill and told him in simple words that he was as much an idiot as his tech! So yeah, Camping World’s reputation seems to be well-deserved.”

Worst service in the world and stopped payment

Mike M. says Camping World did the worst service in the world. “Camping World in Katy, Texas, did the worst service in the world. Charged me $4,500 and didn’t do half the service and they damaged my floor (see picture). Despite repeated attempts to resolve, were unable to sort it out. I got all the work done, which they should have done, with a mobile tech. Also complained to their HO customer services, which proved useless. Stopped the credit card payment with my bank.”

Warranty work was subpar and forced to repair himself

Martin G. was forced to repair the problems after Camping World dropped the ball. “Bought my 39-foot Keystone fifth wheel in ’09. Warranty work from Camping World was subpar. I ended up repairing the problems myself. I have done so many cosmetic repairs over the years, that I can’t count.

“I’ve repaired the 12-gallon water four times, etc. I’ve added solar panels, an inverter, an inside water filter, new TVs, a new faucet, a dishwasher, extra 20-amp outlets, and wired the inside fireplace to the outside. It was hooked up to the GFCI circuit. The breaker would blow with TV on. Great wiring!?! I’ve rebuilt the bed and replaced all the day/night pleated curtains. Had to replace the black tank—what a job!!!

“I could go on and on. Oh, yes. Both the A/C units came loose on the roof after a couple of years, and I had to deal with leakage from the rain one evening. I won’t replace the trailer because I know its eccentricities so well. I’ve had blowouts and/or damage to the trailer for other reasons, but I don’t trust RV repair facilities because they generally seem to want to get it done and out. A friend of my mine runs one in Bakersfield, CA, and even his techs did a sad job….”

Exceptional client service with “no charge”

Steve H’s. shear pin failed to retract completely and the dealer sent him to an exceptional dealer while on the road. “We were in a city park campground in western Michigan when a shear pin on our fifth wheel landing gear drive sheared off and failed to retract completely.

“We called the Chicago dealer where we purchased it and he said to take it to the dealer in Madison, WI. The two dealers were good friends and actually shared Green Bay Packers season tickets. So we did as told and arrived in Madison a couple of hours later. The dealer himself spent 45 minutes bent under the front basement cover, removing and replacing the shear pin. When he finished, we asked him, “How much?” and he said “No charge!” So we bought a 25′, 30A extension cord, which we needed anyway (and are still using), as a partial payment for his good deed. Now that is exceptional client service!”

It’s like the pioneer days!

James C. has a great attitude and a DIY mindset. “Used RV warranty service once when I purchased a new travel trailer and the service was worse than the lack of engineering and construction of my new RV. I still bought a new RV when that one got old and we wanted a change. However, that one bad experience was enough to ruin my trust in anyone at an RV dealership treating me right.

“In my career, I worked as an equipment mechanic. I had the tools, experience, and knowledge to accomplish my own service, so I always have, except for that one botched warranty repair. At almost 70, I will keep doing it as long as I can and then abandon RVs when too old.

“Since growing up with travel and camping as a child, I enjoy hands-on work and do not mind getting dirty.

“It is like the pioneer days. We head out in our hundreds of horsepower rig and they in their two or four-horse-drawn-covered wagon. Both need to be serviced and ready before heading out or you will fix it on the road or trail.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Questions for you about RV service

Over the next few weeks, we’ll share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what’s going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic. We want to know the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly!

