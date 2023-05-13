RVing is not only a great way to see the country, but it’s the best way to eat across the country! What’s the fun in RVing if you don’t stop for local foods, right? Well, unless the gut or bank account says differently…

When you’re RVing or not, how often do you go out to eat? And yes, fast food does count. For this poll, we’re talking about any meals that you’re not cooking at home, that were cooked by a restaurant. The meal doesn’t matter.

Do you go out to eat just about every day? A few times a week? Once a week? Once a month? Never?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us about a delicious meal you had out recently. Hey, one of us could end up eating there next after your recommendation. Thanks!