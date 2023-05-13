Friday, May 12, 2023

Homeless people living in RVs stretch for miles in wealthy county

By Chuck Woodbury
0

The epidemic of “houseless” people who live on the streets in mostly old or dilapidated RVs continues to grow. In this case, they line a stretch just off U.S. 101 in Novato, California, for two miles in one of the wealthiest counties in America, where the average home price last year exceeded $1.4 million.

Like many other communities around the USA, the price to buy or even rent a home or apartment is out of reach for many residents. An RV is increasingly the best option, short of pitching a tent alongside a freeway or on a city street.

Low-income residents in Marin County say that they have been left with nowhere to go as a cost-of-living crisis grips the region.

Officials have speculated that because the encampment along Binford Road gets support from the community, it has a reputation as one of the last remaining areas where people sleeping in their cars won’t get hassled by law enforcement.

Information for the article and photos is from the Daily Mail.

Watch the video below to learn more.

##RVT1104b

