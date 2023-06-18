Sunday, June 18, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you like your first name?

By RV Travel
0

If you’re like the staff of RVtravel.com, your name is probably pretty normal: Chuck, Emily, Diane, Kim, Gail… But maybe you aren’t so lucky. Maybe your last name is Faartz (yep, that’s a real one!).

Check out this list of 198 unfortunate names. You’ll get a laugh out of it, we guarantee it. (But please note: Some of these names are R-rated. You’ve been warned!)

Anyway, will you tell us in the poll below if you like your first name? Do you wish you had been named something else? Tell us in the comments if so. Thanks!

