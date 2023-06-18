When I am on the road for extended periods, which happens frequently, I really miss my electric stand mixer. Without an electric mixer, otherwise simple tasks like whipping cream or egg whites, or mixing cake or cookie batters, become far more of a chore. So I set out to find a good handheld mixer. My search led me to what just might be the perfect electric mixer for RV kitchens, the MHCC 5-Speed mixer.

What I like about the MHCC 5-speed electric mixer for RV kitchens

I am extremely picky about adding electrical appliances to my RV, but there is a whole lot to like about this small appliance from an RVer’s perspective:

I absolutely LOVE that all the parts and accessories fit neatly into a snap-on storage case that keeps everything neatly organized together in one compact package. No searching around or losing parts, ever.

Options, options, options!!! I also liked that this mixer gives you options. There are standard beaters, of course, but there is also a whisk attachment and, most surprisingly, dough hooks!

Dough hooks! Okay, I know I touched on this in the options, but I had not previously seen a hand mixer with dough hooks. To be sure, they are small compared to the single large dough hook on my Kitchen-Aid stand mixer at home. However, I immediately put the mixer to the test making my famous (among friends and family) pizza dough and it got the job done in minutes. Wow! You might not be able to process an extra large, thick dough, but for a regular pizza crust or two, or a loaf or two of bread, this works great.

What didn’t I like about the MHCC 5-speed handheld mixer?

My complaints, and I would not even go so far as to call them complaints, are nitpicking. Nonetheless:

It would have been nice if the cord came off the body to also fit inside the case, but since you can coil it on top, it’s really not such a big deal. The photo on Amazon shows the cord packed inside, but my cord does not seem to come apart from the body of the appliance.

The lowest speed is still pretty fast for the purpose of mixing bread or pizza dough, but it gets the job done so I can’t really complain. However, an ultra-slow speed would be a practical improvement they could make on future models.

It took me a minute and some fiddling to figure out how to get the beaters on (you press until they click into place), but now that I have it down, it’s no longer an issue.

Final thoughts on the MHCC 5-speed handheld mixer for RV kitchens

If you love to cook in your RV, this is an invaluable accessory.

Yes, you will need shore power, an inverter, or a power station, but it does not eat up much juice. I made three pizza doughs in under five minutes with no reduction in my solar power station’s charge.

Check out the MHCC electric mixer at Amazon.

