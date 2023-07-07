Did someone ever ask you to marry them and you turned them down?

By Chuck Woodbury

Many, many years ago, when I was a young man — late 20s, as I recall — I received a marriage proposal. It was my first and last proposal.

It was from a woman I dated in college, nothing serious. We met at a party. She was very nice, attractive, too. And smart. I am embarrassed to say her brains were not what attracted me. I know better now. But I was young and stupid.

Anyway, years later she called me out of the blue. College was behind us. She was an airline flight attendant. She asked me to dinner.

We met, a nice place, romantic actually. We had a drink or two. Then she popped the question. “Will you marry me?” Well, I must say, I was shocked. Stunned. She sweetened the deal: “You can fly anywhere you want for free if we’re married.”

I won’t go on. But free plane flights weren’t enough to lure me into holy matrimony. I was already dreaming of traveling America in a motorhome as a roving journalist. So I told her no, I could not marry her. I ran into her a few years later in Reno when waiting for a TV crew I was meeting. They were filming me for the ABC Evening News with Peter Jennings. She was with a few of her girlfriends. I smiled and said hi. She barely acknowledged me. No big hug, no kiss on the cheek. Nothing. Zippo. Our marriage would never have lasted.

So that was my experience at being proposed to, but saying no. What about you? Did you turn someone down? If so, please leave a comment with your story. Hey, maybe you got proposed to many times. If so, then definitely tell us about it.

So here’s the poll.

##RVT1112b