Friday, July 14, 2023

How old are you?

We’ve asked this question a few times, but it’s been a while since we asked it last. Since then, the average age of RV buyers has dropped. Even four years ago, most RVers were in their 50s and older. But today, RVs are selling fast to those in the 20 through 40 age group. Many have opted for living on the road rather than in one place. (We get it!)

The ability to work remotely is making this possible for many North Americans. Four years ago, before Zoom and employers who were willing to allow their employees to work from home (or anywhere), it wasn’t so easy to combine travel and work.

So, please, let us know how old you are. The results should be interesting. Thank you!

