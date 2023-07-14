Used RV market report: Towables OK, but motorhomes volatile

If you’re shopping for a pre-owned RV, we have a mixed bag of news in the RV market report. The figures here are for May’s wholesale auction prices, according to market watcher Black Book.

Market report towables – up just a bit

Towable values haven’t changed much in nearly four months. The average selling price for a fifth wheel or travel trailer was $21,362. That price was up $232 (1.1%) from sales in April.

And how old were these rigs? Model year 2017 was the “average year” at the sale houses. How does this all stack up against the same time in 2022? In May, the average towable unit sold for $20,198, an uptick of 5.8% – a bit more than the inflation rate for the same time period, which was 4%.

But motorhome prices are anything but placid

Black Book analyst Eric Lawrence reflects that motorhomes haven’t been nearly as placid in the RV market report. “Motorhomes have been a bit more unpredictable, bouncing between the mid $60,000s and the mid $70,000s,” he says. Buying a used motorhome at auction in May meant plunking down an average $73,393, up a whopping 12.3%, or $8,027. That’s 12+ percent in just a single month. So, how far have motorized units gone up in the last 12 months? April 2022 saw the average price at $68,948, so a 6.5% increase, definitely higher than inflation. The average model year of motorhomes sold at auction this May was 2013.

What’s behind the numbers?

So what’s behind these market report numbers? Another key indicator is that the number of used RVs sold, both motorized and towable, is on the decline. 14.5% fewer motorhomes sold at auction, while 8.1% fewer towables went under the gavel. Eric Lawrence thinks it has a lot to do with what’s happening on dealer lots. “Recent RVIA reports showing that new shipments are down by nearly 40 percent year over year, indicating dealers having fully stocked lots, likely explains the recent drop off in auction volume.”

Fewer units sold, but still, prices are higher. We could likely attribute that to the seasonal timing. Dealers are filling in any vacant spots on their lots, anticipating that the summer travel season will bring them buyers.

Next month’s market report should give us a better handle on that. If you’re shopping for a used rig, figure you’ll spend a bit more. If our “crystal ball gazing” is accurate, then hanging on another month or two before shopping for a used RV might give your bank account some relief.

##RVT1113b