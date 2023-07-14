Friday, July 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBuying & Selling an RV
Buying & Selling an RVNews

Used RV market report: Towables OK, but motorhomes volatile

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
market report

If you’re shopping for a pre-owned RV, we have a mixed bag of news in the RV market report. The figures here are for May’s wholesale auction prices, according to market watcher Black Book.

Market report towables – up just a bit

Towable values haven’t changed much in nearly four months. The average selling price for a fifth wheel or travel trailer was $21,362. That price was up $232 (1.1%) from sales in April.

And how old were these rigs? Model year 2017 was the “average year” at the sale houses. How does this all stack up against the same time in 2022? In May, the average towable unit sold for $20,198, an uptick of 5.8% – a bit more than the inflation rate for the same time period, which was 4%.

But motorhome prices are anything but placid

Black Book analyst Eric Lawrence reflects that motorhomes haven’t been nearly as placid in the RV market report. “Motorhomes have been a bit more unpredictable, bouncing between the mid $60,000s and the mid $70,000s,” he says. Buying a used motorhome at auction in May meant plunking down an average $73,393, up a whopping 12.3%, or $8,027. That’s 12+ percent in just a single month. So, how far have motorized units gone up in the last 12 months? April 2022 saw the average price at $68,948, so a 6.5% increase, definitely higher than inflation. The average model year of motorhomes sold at auction this May was 2013.

What’s behind the numbers?

So what’s behind these market report numbers? Another key indicator is that the number of used RVs sold, both motorized and towable, is on the decline. 14.5% fewer motorhomes sold at auction, while 8.1% fewer towables went under the gavel. Eric Lawrence thinks it has a lot to do with what’s happening on dealer lots. “Recent RVIA reports showing that new shipments are down by nearly 40 percent year over year, indicating dealers having fully stocked lots, likely explains the recent drop off in auction volume.”

Banner Pledge Support

Fewer units sold, but still, prices are higher. We could likely attribute that to the seasonal timing. Dealers are filling in any vacant spots on their lots, anticipating that the summer travel season will bring them buyers.

Next month’s market report should give us a better handle on that. If you’re shopping for a used rig, figure you’ll spend a bit more. If our “crystal ball gazing” is accurate, then hanging on another month or two before shopping for a used RV might give your bank account some relief.

##RVT1113b

Previous article
Resistance grows against the Bureau of Land Management’s conservation-centric public land rule
Next article
The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on federal land

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE