Sunday, July 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you participate in local community programs, classes, or events as you travel in your RV?

By RV Travel
0

When you travel around the country or your area in your RV, do you find yourself participating in local community programs, classes or events? We mean things like local swing dancing classes, yoga in the park, a quilting group or class, an exercise class, an art class or a painting group… you get the point.

If you do participate in these community programs, do you do so often or fairly often or just very rarely?

After you vote in today’s poll, please leave a comment below explaining what type of class, program, activity or event you most often participate in. We’re curious to know! And if you haven’t already, make sure you read Gail Marsh’s story on doga, which inspired this poll. (Thanks, Gail!)

Previous article
Can campgrounds outlaw drones? Should they?
Next article
Turns out, RVers love doga!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE