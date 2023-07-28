How often do you get a song “stuck in your head”?

Do you ever get a song stuck in your head and no matter how hard you try you can’t make it go away? You try thinking of anything, baseball scores, the names of state capitals — anything. Then, you stop, relax … and then the song starts right back up again (visualize pulling your hair out)!

It might be “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” If you’re the parent of a young child, it might be the Barney (the purple dinosaur) song. “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family….” The children’s show was recently discontinued, but it’s coming back next year to torture parents’ minds all over again.

Maybe your particular song doesn’t just live inside your mind, repeating itself over and over and over, but maybe you end up humming it or whistling it. Whatever the case, after awhile you feel that if it doesn’t stop you’ll soon be living in a straightjacket at the funny farm.

Okay, time to answer. If you do, indeed, have a song that drives you crazy from time to time, would you tell us about it in the comment section below? And, please forgive us if bringing this subject up plants a particular song right back in your conscious head. If so, we apologize from the bottom of our hearts.