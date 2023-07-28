Friday, July 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How often do you get a song “stuck in your head”?

By RV Travel
0
A man holds his head as a red spot indicates a headache

Do you ever get a song stuck in your head and no matter how hard you try you can’t make it go away? You try thinking of anything, baseball scores, the names of state capitals — anything. Then, you stop, relax … and then the song starts right back up again (visualize pulling your hair out)!

It might be “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” If you’re the parent of a young child, it might be the Barney (the purple dinosaur) song. “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family….” The children’s show was recently discontinued, but it’s coming back next year to torture parents’ minds all over again.

Maybe your particular song doesn’t just live inside your mind, repeating itself over and over and over, but maybe you end up humming it or whistling it. Whatever the case, after awhile you feel that if it doesn’t stop you’ll soon be living in a straightjacket at the funny farm.

Okay, time to answer. If you do, indeed, have a song that drives you crazy from time to time, would you tell us about it in the comment section below? And, please forgive us if bringing this subject up plants a particular song right back in your conscious head. If so, we apologize from the bottom of our hearts.

Previous article
‘The Outdoor Cook’ cookbook: How to cook anything outside!
Next article
RV parks face price hikes as new database enables real-time competitive pricing by campground owners

Comments

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE