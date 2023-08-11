One thing that many full-time RVers brag about is that they no longer need to mow a lawn. Those were the olden days, they will tell you, when they lived in a traditional home, with a front lawn and a back lawn, both of which needed mowing every week or so.

When they went full-time they sold off many, if not most, of their belongings including their trusty, well-used lawnmower. They would not be needing that again out there on the road. The RV park could take care of that duty.

Well … maybe you’re not a full-timer, but live in a condo or apartment. Whatever the case, how long has it been since you mowed a lawn? That’s our reader poll for today. Be sure to leave a comment if you’ve got the urge to write.

And remember, if you are on a slow connection, it may take a few moments for the poll to load. So stand by. It will be along shortly.