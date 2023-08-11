Check out the all-new 2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer by Forest River

Join P.J. from Princess Craft RV for a tour of the 2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer.

This particular model is new for this trailer brand in 2023.

Upon walking into the rig, I was struck by the stylish décor. Personally, I love the black cabinets and accents with the light-colored walls and wood. However, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

If you need to sleep a lot of people, this trailer has full-sized double bunks, a queen-sized Murphy bed, and a dinette that also converts to sleep space.

The Murphy bed comes down from the front of the trailer and then easily packs away. The jackknife sofa lays flat, then the Murphy bed comes down on top of it. When the bed is down, a front openable window magically appears. Watch the video to see how it all functions.

In the daytime, a comfortable, modern-style, two-seater sofa occupies the space. Lots of storage under the sofa makes the space even more functional.

Heading toward the kitchen, a bar provides both additional seating and additional kitchen counter space. You’re going to need it, as the kitchen itself is extremely small with very little counter space, even with the two-burner cooktop being positioned vertically. At least the single 18-inch sink is large enough to tackle pots and pans and other kitchen chores.

The fridge is a large (for this size trailer) Furrion 8-cubic-foot, 12-volt powered model.

The slide room houses a comfortable dinette that also makes a great workspace.

The two back full-sized bunks hold 300 lbs. each and are designed to be comfortable for adults. Each bunk has its own window.

I love that you can optionally fold the bottom bunk up to use that space for storage, big enough to fit bikes or other small toys. The back access door makes things easy to pack.

The bathroom is well thought out, especially the curved magnetic shower curtain that provides more space while keeping the shower curtain away from the body.

I LOVE the built-in vacuum system—just sweep dirt into the floor vent and it gets taken away!

Other nice features of the 2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer

Microwave/convection oven

Lots of storage under the dinette

Off-road tires

CURT independent suspension

Optional solar and 1000w inverter

Optional outdoor kitchen

Optional 16’ power awning

Large outside pass-through storage

Sturdy MORryde steps

What’s not to like?

You cannot get into the kitchen and the bathroom with the slide in. This would be a deal-breaker for me.

Almost no counter space in the kitchen

Limited kitchen storage, although the large pantry closet helps make up for it

2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer specs

Length: 25’

Dry weight: 5,158 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 2,556 lbs.

Fresh water: 30 gallons

Gray water: 30 gallons

Black water: 30 gallons

20,000 BTU furnace

13,500 BTU AC

Hot water: 6 gallons

30-amp power

MRSP: $45,000

Learn more about Forest River’s 2023 r-pod RP-203 here.

