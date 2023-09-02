How often do you boondock more than a mile away from another RV or dwelling?

Is your idea of camping being hooked up to utilities in an RV park? Or do you prefer a somewhat secluded experience in a government campground — state park or national forest, for example?

But how about camping far from the crowds. Is that more your thing — where the only sights and sounds are those of nature — no cars or RVs passing by, no screaming children, no barking dogs, no sounds of loud stereos? Most RVers call that boondocking. Is that where you head when you set out on an RV adventure?

In this poll, we’re asking how often you hole up at least a mile from another RV or other dwelling — be it a remote cabin, general store, ranger station — anything but what nature provided without any assistance from humans.

