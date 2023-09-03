World premiere: 2024 inTech RV Sol Dusk—a right-sized travel trailer

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 inTech RV Sol Dusk, a new offering in the company’s lineup of unusually-shaped trailers that offer a very high-quality build. We’ve looked at inTech products in these RV reviews in the past and, in some ways, this is a whole new idea—but also what you’ve come to expect from the brand.

This newest member of the “Sol” family now brings the choices up to four. These are all single-axle trailers with narrower bodies and wheels that protrude. The unique thing about this floor plan is that there is a twin bed in the back that can become a very large single bed, and then a dinette in front that can also accommodate sleeping.

The center of the trailer has a kitchen on the camp side and a wet bath on the road side. That wet bath features a porcelain toilet and a shower and is in a room with a gasketed door. So there’s not a shower curtain, but there isn’t a window either. I am someone who doesn’t like small spaces, so I don’t know how well I’d do in here, but I haven’t tried it.

There is a fan in the bathroom, and they put a remote-controlled high-performance fan in the main body of the trailer as well.

Build quality

One of the things people who own inTech trailers tell me is that the build material of their trailers is one of the chief reasons they were attracted to them. That makes sense.

These trailers are built on an aluminum frame built by inTech. The sides and roof are welded to this frame, as well, to make one strong cage structure. The exterior is a gel-coated fiberglass skin, which is much like how boats are made.

The bottom line is that these are well-constructed trailers.

I also like the magnets behind the soft-close drawers that keep them shut for travel. The upper cabinets also stay open when flipped up, which isn’t universally true in the RV world. Clearly they’ve paid attention to detail in the design and build of this rig.

Rover package

Optional on many inTech models is what the company calls a Rover package. This adds three inches to the height of the suspension. In addition, it adds an aluminum bumper to the back. But the thing I like best is the rack on the tongue for storing things.

The company’s video suggested that a generator can be placed here. The platform is a series of tubes to which you can attach whatever suits you.

Interestingly, these Sol and Terra models have their propane tanks behind a door in the front, which cleans up the look. I don’t know how fiddly it is to change a tank. But they utilize the 20-pound tanks, which are easy to swap—although refilling is always better in my book.

What’s inside the inTech RV Sol Dusk?

The back of this trailer sets it apart from other inTech offerings with the twin bed design. Each of these is 30” X 80”, so real adults can sleep here.

The cushions are vinyl on one side and what the company describes as bedding material on the other. A couch by day, bed by night.

There are also supports that can be dropped in place between the twin beds to make this into a single large bed. I like the flexibility of this kind of design. Plus, it offers seating by day—bonus!

Speaking of seating, the front of the trailer is a U-shaped dinette with a very large automotive windshield at the front. Of course, there are shades and a thick cover outside keeps rocks and such from shattering the windshield.

The table for the dinette can swivel and also can be used to turn the dinette into a bed. So, depending on how large your team is, there can be sleeping space for three or four campers in total here. Nice.

Kitchen in the Sol Dusk

Inside this has a two-burner propane stove and a larger sink on the camp side. A smaller 12-volt DC refrigerator is on the road side. There is no propane oven but there is a microwave.

I know Furrion, among other companies, are making RV-compatible convection microwaves now, and this would be a great thing to have here. But it’s not available, to my understanding.

What floats my boat is the optional outdoor kitchen. This kitchen has a deep sliding drawer-style mechanism. It comes with a propane-powered flat-top griddle and you can opt for a 12-volt Dometic cooler. Yes, please!

Boondocking and travel access

One of the things I really like about inTech products is the lack of slide rooms. I know a lot of you disagree with me on this, but I like simpler rigs. Plus, not having a slide room means everything in this trailer is accessible all the time. Road side potty stop? No problem.

Grocery run? No problem.

In fact, you could load your groceries in the outside cooler and then re-disorganize your stuff when you get to camp. I like it.

Another option is a solar package which has 300 watts of panels plus two 100 amp-hour batteries and a 2,000-watt inverter. This could compensate for both those fridges most of the time.

Interestingly, inTech uses a 15,000 BTU air conditioner in here with a built-in soft start. Theoretically, you could run this with the batteries or put a small generator on the tongue, and now you’re really ready for boondocking.

Being a smaller trailer, the tank sizes are a bit small with 28 gallons of fresh water and your gray and black tanks being combined into a single 32-gallon capacity.

My thoughts

For a trailer this small and light, it packs a tremendous amount of usability. The twin bed design plus a dinette really make this something that camps bigger than you might expect.

Combine that with class-leading build quality and design and you have something that I think is a favorite of mine.

I do wish the inTech and Furrion folks would chat about that new convection microwave. I would also have to give that shower closet a try to see if it works for me, but that’s a me thing.

Overall, I think this might be one of the better offerings from inTech, which has a history of really breaking the mold in a good way. I’m a fan!

