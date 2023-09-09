Do you have a hobby? If you do, which category in the below poll does it fall under? (We listed as many as we could, but please select “other” if it doesn’t fit into any of the optional categories.)

According to statista.com, the number one most popular hobby in the U.S. is music, followed by food, reading/writing, traveling, video games, health and fitness, sports, arts and crafts, electronics, and gardening (and the list goes on). Do your hobbies align with these, the most popular?

We’ll ask you soon about your favorite hobby. In the meantime, please vote below. Oh, and remember, you can vote up to three times if you have more than one hobby. Thanks!