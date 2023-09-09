Saturday, September 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you have a hobby?

By RV Travel
0

Do you have a hobby? If you do, which category in the below poll does it fall under? (We listed as many as we could, but please select “other” if it doesn’t fit into any of the optional categories.)

According to statista.com, the number one most popular hobby in the U.S. is music, followed by food, reading/writing, traveling, video games, health and fitness, sports, arts and crafts, electronics, and gardening (and the list goes on). Do your hobbies align with these, the most popular?

We’ll ask you soon about your favorite hobby. In the meantime, please vote below. Oh, and remember, you can vote up to three times if you have more than one hobby. Thanks!

Previous article
RVing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail: Top destinations

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE