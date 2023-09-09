RVing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail: Top destinations

Expand a National Parks bucket list by traveling the United States Civil Rights Trail. The last few years have presented us with lessons that should not be forgotten, and one of the best ways to not forget is to learn more. There are more than 100 sites to visit on the Civil Rights Trail in 15 states, mainly across the South.

My husband is Black and grew up in Mississippi under Jim Crow segregation. Sometimes visiting the museums was just too much for him, and sometimes he would pause and reflect on the past versus the present. As we traveled and visited some of the sites, we did so with a heavy heart.

The Civil Rights Trail follows the course of the Civil Rights Movement, where segregation was challenged across America from Kansas to the Deep South, all the way to Washington, D.C.

If you’ve never followed the Civil Rights Trail, think about doing so for an upcoming trip. There are so many beautiful, historic places to see along the way.

Here are the top 10 Civil Rights Trail destinations

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel

Visit the site where Dr. King was assassinated while in town to support black sanitation workers’ demands for fair wages. Exhibits range from the arrest of Rosa Parks and other major events during the civil rights period to contemporary topics. It is the most-visited civil rights museum in America.

Among the many things that stood out for me, was the unaltered hotel room where Dr. King stayed, and the balcony where he stood. There is also a true-to-size-replica of a slave ship holding area with men, women and children crammed together.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

This site includes Ebenezer Baptist Church and the birth home of Dr. King. National Center for Civil and Human Rights

This multicultural center contains exhibits on both the Civil Rights Movement and modern human rights movements. BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Take a self-guided tour of this multimedia museum that features 58,000 square feet of exhibits, archives, galleries and community rooms. 16th Street Baptist Church

16th Street Baptist Church is still an active church in the Birmingham community despite its tragic past. In 1963, the church was bombed, resulting in the death of four young Black girls. This event galvanized the federal government to take action on civil rights legislation. SELMA, ALABAMA Edmund Pettus Bridge/Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail

This National Historic Landmark was the site of the brutal Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers during the first march for voting rights. MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA Civil Rights Memorial

Visit a moving tribute to those who died in the civil rights struggle between 1954 and 1968. Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church

The first church where Dr. King was a pastor, Dexter Avenue Church, hosted meetings to organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which the U.S. Supreme Court eventually supported. WASHINGTON, D.C. National Museum of African American History and Culture

The latest museum of the Smithsonian Institution. It houses more than 36,000 artifacts and features exhibits dedicated entirely to the African-American experience. Supreme Court of the United States

Visit the site of the landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which made it illegal to segregate public educational facilities. GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA International Civil Rights Center & Museum (Woolworth’s)

This museum commemorates the Greensboro Four and their role in launching the sit-in movement that inspired peaceful demonstrations across the country. JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, the only state-sponsored civil rights museum in the nation, and the adjoining Museum of Mississippi History, opened to celebrate the state’s bicentennial. Medgar Evers Home Museum

Visit the home and assassination site of the first NAACP field secretary and prominent civil rights activist and organizer. LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

This National Historic Site and still-functioning school houses a civil rights museum and offers ranger-led tours that commemorate the Little Rock Nine, who were symbols of courage in the fight against segregation. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE Griggs Hall at American Baptist College

Erected in 1923, Griggs Hall preserves the legacy of Sutton E. Griggs, the first president of the college and a minister, novelist and civil rights activist. Davidson County Courthouse

This was the site of the civil rights march that motivated Mayor Ben West to concede that segregation was immoral and that lunch counters in the city should be integrated.

RV sites are relatively easy to find near most of these major cities along the Civil Rights Trail, allowing you time to explore, go through the museums and walk around. I suggest taking your tow car or tow vehicle to visit the sites, as parking can be difficult if you do not have a very small RV.

Visit the Civil Rights Trail website to plan your trip or learn more.

